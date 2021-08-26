Baloise Bank on track for success after sales expansion

Financial results for the first half of 2020 in brief

Profit for the first six months up by 48.1 per cent year on year at CHF 13.1 million

Consistent financial performance of interest margin business based on growth of lending and more favourable refinancing terms; gross interest income up by 0.8 per cent

Clear acceleration of growth in the private banking business, in terms of both the deposit volume and the number of new asset management mandates

New product offers as part of the national sales expansion



Strengthening of tailored customer advice gives private banking a boost

Gross interest income increased by a modest 0.8 per cent year on year. But although there were no significant defaults, net interest income was down slightly year on year (by 1.2 per cent) due to impairment losses on not-at-risk receivables. The stabilisation in this segment is attributable to healthy growth in the credit business and favourable refinancing terms.

The bank's strategy of providing banking and insurance services under one roof, which is unique in Switzerland, once again resulted in healthy growth of asset management and investment advice mandates (up by 17.4 per cent in the first half of the year). 'By collaborating with the insurance business, we can offer our customers tailored pension and asset management solutions and comprehensive advice on all financial matters. This is what makes us stand out,' adds Jürg Ritz. The profit for the period went up by 48.1 per cent year on year. The uplift in profit before taxes came to CHF 1.2 million (11.2 per cent) even after adjustment for one-off investments in the business model in the prior-year period.