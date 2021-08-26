Evolva accelerated revenue growth to 60% and expects gross profit to be positive from Q4, 2021

Reinach, August 26, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), the Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature, announced today the results for the first half of the year and provided corporate highlights.

Commenting on the half year 2021 results, Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva, said: «Despite all the challenges thrown at us by the pandemic, we progressed our strategy, accelerated product revenue and are on track to deliver positive gross profit across products from Q4, 2021. With the growing customer demand for our innovative product solutions and the strengthened manufacturing base, Evolva is well positioned to achieve cash break-even by 2023.»

COVID-19 Update

Our purpose-led response to the pandemic was focused on ensuring the safety of our people and their families, and making sure our customers were served.



In the first half of the year we launched a new innovative ingredient, L-arabinose, supported our growing customer base in developing new consumer products, implemented solid and more efficient manufacturing processes, and broadened our network of contract manufacturers to prepare for the increased customer demand.



Despite turbulent times, the pandemic accelerated trends for healthier food and beverages, and for products sourced through affordable, reliable supplies of natural resources.



We are assuming the pandemic not to have further negative impacts in the second half year on Evolva's target markets.

Commercial Operations

Financials



Key figures



HY 2021 HY 2020 CHF million Reported Adjusted Reported Adjusted % change Product related revenue 6.0 3.8 Research & development revenue 0.4 0.2 Total revenue 6.4 4.0 60% Gross profit -6.3 -0.2 Total operating expenses -20.7 -12.4 Operating loss (EBIT) -27.0 -12.6 -114% Depreciation & amortization 14.0 4.3 EBITDA1 -13.0 -8.3 -57% EBITDA1 - -13.0 - -8.3 Extraordinary Costs2 - 1.0 - 1.2 Adjusted EBITDA3 - -12.0 - -7.1 -69% Operating free cash flow4 -17.2 -14.0 -23% Earnings per share (CHF) -0.03 -0.02 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Cash position 13.1 19.7 -34%

1 EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

2 Extraordinary cost: Costs related to enlarging the supplier base, scale up cost and non recurring expenses for the increase of operational provisions related to the final settlement of the contract with BARDA.

3 Adjusted EBTDA: EBITDA excluding extraordinary cost.

4 Operating free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities + operating capital investment.

Financial Performance

On a reported basis, Total revenue increased to CHF 6.4m from CHF 4.0m (+60%). Product-related revenue increased to CHF 6.0m from CHF 3.8m (+58%) in line with plans. Ongoing strong momentum in Health Ingredients. Increased sales in Flavors and Fragrances raised hope of a market recovery. Continued progress has been made in optimizing supply, enlarging the supplier base for Health Ingredients. R&D revenue has increased to CHF 0.4m from CHF 0.2 (+100%) as part of the expanded development of an existing compound.



As a result of higher manufacturing costs, mainly for enlarging the supplier base, introducing new manufacturing processes and scaling up the production volume, gross profit decreased to CHF -6.3m from CHF -0.2m in the first half of last year. The impact of CHF 4.8m higher manufacturing costs in the first half year is in line with the previously given full year guidance of CHF 6.1m.



Total operating expenses increased by 67% (CHF 8.3m), include a non-recurring expense of CHF 9.6m for the impairment of intellectual property & patents (IP rights). The management has strategically reviewed Evolva's intellectual property and patent portfolio, based on this analysis management has concluded to discontinue some intellectual property rights and patent families which Evolva deems no longer strategically relevant for the company's product portfolio. The majority of the discontinued IP rights relates to one product candidate in a similar application field as other developed candidates in Evolva's product pipeline. Excluding this non-recurring impairment expense the operating expenses have decreased by 10.5%, mainly driven by reduced commercial and R&D expenses.



As a result, the operating loss came in at CHF -27m and the EBITDA at CHF -13m. Excluding extraordinary cost of CHF 1m related to failed start-up batches and non-recurring expenses for the increase of operational provisions, the adjusted EBITDA would have been CHF -12m.

Balance sheet and cash flow

Intangible assets have decreased by CHF 7.5m (CHF -6%) as a result of a non-recurring impairment charge on patents and patent applications (CHF -9.6m), amortization (CHF -3.7m). Capitalized product process and development costs in the first half of 2021 were added in the amount of 2.5m, the impact of the translation effects is 3.3m. Tangible assets have decreased by CHF 0.3m as a result of the purchase of manufacturing equipment (CHF 0.3m) and ordinary depreciation (CHF -0.7m).



Inventory increased by CHF 0.8m (9%), of which CHF 1.7m relate to finished products and CHF -0.9m to raw materials and intermediate products. As a result of the positive demand and order momentum, net working capital increased during the first half year.



Financial Assets increased by CHF 0.9m (36%) due to a reduction of the headquarters rent deposit (CHF-1.1m) and a newly granted loan to one of Evolva's manufacturing partners for manufacturing, supply, and CAPEX (CHF +1.9m).



Trade and other receivables increased by CHF 2.3m (+100%) mainly because of increased product sales in the second quarter 2021.



Provisions and accrued liabilities have increased by CHF 0.3m (4%) mainly because of an increase of CHF 0.5m for a potential risk related to a contractual R&D agreement from previous years.



The company's cash position decreased to CHF 13.1m as of end of June from CHF 19.7m as per end of last year, of which CHF -17.2m resulted from operating free cash flow, CHF +11m related to financing and CHF -0.4m from finance lease payments. In 2020, Evolva Holding AG entered into an agreement for the issuance and subscription of convertible notes with Nice & Green SA, a company incorporated and registered in Switzerland. Under the terms of the agreement and the subsequent amendments in 2020 and 2021, Nice & Green has committed to invest up to an amount of CHF 44m over a period of 30 months. The convertible notes facility will be used to finance investments related to the expansion of Evolva's business and may be drawn in tranches depending on the operational requirements and investment opportunities to continue to grow the company's business activities. As of the end of June 2021, Evolva drew tranches in the total amount of CHF 21.5m.



Considering the current business environment and the course of the pandemic, Evolva expects possible financing needs until cash break-even, in addition to the current remaining financing lines of CHF 22.5m, of up to around CHF 10-15m.

2021 Outlook

As the pandemic continues, we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated. Evolva expects ongoing growing demand for Health Ingredients, but still only slowly recovering demand for its Flavor and Fragrance products.



The more robust supply chain is expected to support the accelerated growth path in the second half of the year.



The manufacturing start-up cost and the extraordinary expenses are projected to amount around CHF 6.5m for the full year 2021, and EBITDA is expected to be somewhat below previous year's figure.

About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

