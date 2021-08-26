Sequana Medical Notice of 2021 Half Year Results and Business Update

The management team will host a conference call with live webcast at 03:00 pm CET / 09:00 am EST on the day of the results.

GHENT, Belgium, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company") , an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, will announce its half year results ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 2 September 2021.

The webcast can be accessed by registering via the investors homepage of the Sequana Medical website or by clicking here. To participate in the Q&A, please click here to register. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a confirmation code. The webcast and conference call will be conducted in English and a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly thereafter.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +32 498 05 35 79

Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

Tel: +41 76 735 01 31

Email: gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company utilizing its proprietary alfapump and DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) technologies to develop innovative treatments for fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a frequent complication of many large diseases including advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)-related cirrhosis and heart failure, with diuretic resistance being widespread. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for DSR and the alfapump DSR is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026.

The alfapump is a unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdominal cavity into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination. DSR is Sequana Medical’s proprietary approach to managing sodium and fluid overload through use of a sodium-free infusate administered into the abdominal cavity.

In the U.S., the Company's key growth market, the alfapump has been granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA for recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. Interim data from the ongoing North American pivotal study (POSEIDON) showed positive outcomes against all primary endpoints of the study and a rapid and persistent clinically important improvement in quality of life. This study is intended to support a future marketing application of the alfapump in the U.S. and Canada. In Europe, the alfapump is CE-marked for the management of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and malignant ascites and is included in key clinical practice guidelines. Over 850 alfapump systems have been implanted to date.