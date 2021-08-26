checkAd

Sequana Medical Notice of 2021 Half Year Results and Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 07:00  |  18   |   |   

GHENT, Belgium, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, will announce its half year results ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 2 September 2021.

The management team will host a conference call with live webcast at 03:00 pm CET / 09:00 am EST on the day of the results.

The webcast can be accessed by registering via the investors homepage of the Sequana Medical website or by clicking here. To participate in the Q&A, please click here to register. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a confirmation code. The webcast and conference call will be conducted in English and a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly thereafter.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +32 498 05 35 79
Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
Tel: +41 76 735 01 31
Email: gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company utilizing its proprietary alfapump and DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) technologies to develop innovative treatments for fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a frequent complication of many large diseases including advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)-related cirrhosis and heart failure, with diuretic resistance being widespread. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for DSR and the alfapump DSR is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026.

The alfapump is a unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdominal cavity into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination. DSR is Sequana Medical’s proprietary approach to managing sodium and fluid overload through use of a sodium-free infusate administered into the abdominal cavity.

In the U.S., the Company's key growth market, the alfapump has been granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA for recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. Interim data from the ongoing North American pivotal study (POSEIDON) showed positive outcomes against all primary endpoints of the study and a rapid and persistent clinically important improvement in quality of life. This study is intended to support a future marketing application of the alfapump in the U.S. and Canada. In Europe, the alfapump is CE-marked for the management of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and malignant ascites and is included in key clinical practice guidelines. Over 850 alfapump systems have been implanted to date.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sequana Medical Notice of 2021 Half Year Results and Business Update GHENT, Belgium, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, will announce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Glenfiddich spearheads the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) for its whisky delivery
Gold’n Futures Closes C$2.2 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement Led by Canaccord ...
EHang Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...