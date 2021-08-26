checkAd

DNO Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Oslo, 26 August 2021 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report. The report is attached as a downloadable file and is also available on the Company's website www.dno.no.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

