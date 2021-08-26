checkAd

Press release Biocartis Group NV BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION

26 August 2021, 07:00 CEST

BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021


Mechelen, Belgium, 26 August 2021 Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today that it will report its 2021 half-year results and outlook for the remainder of the year on 2 September 2021 at 07:00 CEST.

The Biocartis management team will host a conference call with live webcast presentation on the day of the results announcement, 2 September 2021 at 14:30h CEST / 13:30h BST (UK) / 08:30h EDT (US).

  • The live webcast can be accessed here.
  • If you would like to participate in the questions and answers session, please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the numbers below and confirmation code 4866873.
  • Dial-ins:
    • Belgium, Brussels..................        +32 (0)27933847
    • France, Paris ........................        +33 (0)170700781
    • Netherlands, Amsterdam …….          +31 (0)207956614
    • United Kingdom, London.......          +44 (0)8444819752
    • United States, New York.........         +1 6467413167

The conference call and webcast will be conducted in English. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Biocartis investors website shortly after.

--- END ---

More information:
Renate Degrave
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Biocartis
e-mail        rdegrave@biocartis.com
mobile        +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for SARS-CoV-2 and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

