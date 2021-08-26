BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021

Mechelen , Belgium , 2 6 August 20 2 1 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today that it will report its 2021 half-year results and outlook for the remainder of the year on 2 September 2021 at 07:00 CEST.

The Biocartis management team will host a conference call with live webcast presentation on the day of the results announcement, 2 September 2021 at 14:30h CEST / 13:30h BST (UK) / 08:30h EDT (US).

The live webcast can be accessed here.

If you would like to participate in the questions and answers session, please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the numbers below and confirmation code 4866873.

Dial-ins: Belgium, Brussels.................. +32 (0)27933847 France, Paris ........................ +33 (0)170700781 Netherlands, Amsterdam ……. +31 (0)207956614 United Kingdom, London....... +44 (0)8444819752 United States, New York......... +1 6467413167



The conference call and webcast will be conducted in English. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Biocartis investors’ website shortly after.

--- END ---



More information:

Renate Degrave

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Biocartis

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for SARS-CoV-2 and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.