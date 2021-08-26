checkAd

Arcadis extends three-year preferred supplier contract with AkzoNobel

Amsterdam, August 26, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced it has renewed its three-year contract for global environmental and resiliency solutions with AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational company which produces paints and performance coatings.

The renewed contract is an extension and expansion of existing agreements under which Arcadis is one of only three preferred suppliers of environmental services to the largest paint company in the world. Work under this contract will be executed in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. Over the past years, Arcadis has worked in 40 countries for AkzoNobel on an extensive number of projects.

Under the new contract, Arcadis will assist AkzoNobel with work that includes activities related to the closure, remediation, and transfer of company locations. The new contract also includes the potential to provide services in the areas of environmental management, and for energy savings, sustainability, water treatment and use, as well as water savings consulting.

Martijn Karrenbeld, Arcadis Global Director for Private Sector Industries stated: “Because we are able to deliver global services to AkzoNobel at a consistently high-quality level, we have a distinguishing position in the market. To us, this contract provides recognition for the quality of our services and the added value we deliver to AkzoNobel, by providing cost effective solutions which contribute to the business goals of this important client.”

Brett Whittleton, AkzoNobel Global Director for Legacy Operations stated: “Sustainability is a core principle at AkzoNobel and it’s part of our DNA. We’re proud to follow up the announcement of our pioneering carbon reduction target with the continuation of our partnership with Arcadis, an industry leading provider of environmental services.”

