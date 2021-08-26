Ensurge Micropower ASA - First Half 2021 Results Webcast

Oslo, 26 August 2021

Following the release of the Company's first half 2021 interim report and financial statements, Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") will hold a web conference on Friday, 27 August 2021 at 8:00am Central European Summer Time. The presentation by CEO Kevin Barber will be held in English and discuss the company's technology, manufacturing, and go-to-market activities.

At the time of the event, the conference can be accessed at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210827_5/