Ensurge Micropower ASA - First Half 2021 Results Webcast

26.08.2021, 07:00   

Oslo, 26 August 2021

Following the release of the Company's first half 2021 interim report and financial statements, Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") will hold a web conference on Friday, 27 August 2021 at 8:00am Central European Summer Time. The presentation by CEO Kevin Barber will be held in English and discuss the company's technology, manufacturing, and go-to-market activities.

At the time of the event, the conference can be accessed at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210827_5/

Following the event, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/presentations-webcasts/


About Ensurge

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.


Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





