Swiss Prime Site H1 EPS CHF 3.38; Sees Rental Income Rising
(PLX AI) – Swiss Prime Site reports growth of real estate assets under management to CHF 15.7 billion, up 2.6%.Swiss Prime Site confirms guidance and positive outlookHalf year rental income CHF 213.4 millionHalf year EPS CHF 3.38Operating result CHF …
- (PLX AI) – Swiss Prime Site reports growth of real estate assets under management to CHF 15.7 billion, up 2.6%.
- Swiss Prime Site confirms guidance and positive outlook
- Half year rental income CHF 213.4 million
- Half year EPS CHF 3.38
- Operating result CHF 355.6 million
- Swiss Prime Site believes that the market opportunities for 2021 as a whole will remain intact
- The company expects rental income to rise in the 2021 financial year
- Swiss Prime Site is expecting another increase in earnings in the Services sector - along with an improvement in margins
