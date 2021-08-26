checkAd

Swiss Prime Site H1 EPS CHF 3.38; Sees Rental Income Rising

Autor: PLX AI
26.08.2021, 07:00  |  18   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Swiss Prime Site reports growth of real estate assets under management to CHF 15.7 billion, up 2.6%.Swiss Prime Site confirms guidance and positive outlookHalf year rental income CHF 213.4 millionHalf year EPS CHF 3.38Operating result CHF …

  • (PLX AI) – Swiss Prime Site reports growth of real estate assets under management to CHF 15.7 billion, up 2.6%.
  • Swiss Prime Site confirms guidance and positive outlook
  • Half year rental income CHF 213.4 million
  • Half year EPS CHF 3.38
  • Operating result CHF 355.6 million
  • Swiss Prime Site believes that the market opportunities for 2021 as a whole will remain intact
  • The company expects rental income to rise in the 2021 financial year
  • Swiss Prime Site is expecting another increase in earnings in the Services sector - along with an improvement in margins
Swiss Prime Site Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Swiss Prime Site H1 EPS CHF 3.38; Sees Rental Income Rising (PLX AI) – Swiss Prime Site reports growth of real estate assets under management to CHF 15.7 billion, up 2.6%.Swiss Prime Site confirms guidance and positive outlookHalf year rental income CHF 213.4 millionHalf year EPS CHF 3.38Operating result CHF …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas Gets 2 Orders in Poland of Total 50 MW
GE Renewable Energy, PKN ORLEN to Cooperate on New Offshore Wind Leases in Poland
GE Renewable Energy, PKN ORLEN to Cooperate on New Offshore Wind Leases in Poland
Tele Columbus Updates Guidance, Has Over EUR 100 Million Available for Investments
Alm. Brand Says Association Offering DKK 900 Million Worth of Shares to Participate in ...
SalMar Buys 45% Stake in Refsnes Laks for NOK 665 Million
Sydbank H1 Total Income, Pretax Profit Top Estimates; Cuts Corporate Rate to -0.95%
Bavarian Nordic Short Position Reduced By Adage Capital Management L.P.
Sydbank Falls 3% as Net Interest Income Missed Expectations
Rheinmetall Gets EUR 21 Million Order from Bundeswehr
Titel
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Nel Premium to Hydrogen Competitors Is Excessive, Kepler Says Halving Price Target
Nel Falls Again as Several Brokers Cut Price Targets, but Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for SuedLink
Mowi Q2 Revenue in Line with Expectations; to Pay Special Dividend
Bayer Says FDA Approves Xarelto Plus Aspirin for Peripheral Artery Disease Indication
Sika Sells European Industrial Coatings Business to Sherwin-Williams
Kambi Buys Abios for SEK 150 Million in Cash, up to SEK 120 Million in Earnouts
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:55 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Swiss Prime Site: Solid first half-year 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06:55 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Swiss Prime Site: Erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs