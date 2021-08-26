checkAd

SoftwareONE appoints Rodolfo J. Savitzky as new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021

SoftwareONE appoints Rodolfo J. Savitzky as new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021

SoftwareONE appoints Rodolfo J. Savitzky as new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021

Stans, Switzerland I 26 August 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that the company has appointed Rodolfo J. Savitzky as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Executive Board effective 1 January 2022. He will succeed Hans Grüter, who has decided to retire from his operational responsibilities at the end of 2021. Hans Grüter will remain at SoftwareONE during the early part of 2022 as an advisor to ensure a seamless transition.

During his tenure as CFO and a member of the Executive Board since February 2014, Hans Grüter has contributed significantly to SoftwareONE's growth and development into a listed company. In particular, his contributions include building a state-of-the-art finance function as well as supporting the completion of a significant number of acquisitions. Hans Grüter has decided to retire from his operational responsibilities at the end of 2021, however, he will remain at SoftwareONE during the early part of 2022 as an advisor to ensure a seamless transition.

Dieter Schlosser, CEO SoftwareONE, said: "Since becoming our CFO seven years ago, Hans Grüter has been instrumental in bringing SoftwareONE to where it stands today. Under his leadership of the finance function, he has shaped a state-of-the-art organization and processes, which were especially critical in the preparation of SoftwareONE's IPO in 2019. He was also a key driver in the successful completion of the Comparex and several other acquisitions. We are grateful for his many contributions and wish him all the best for the future."

