SoftwareONE Earnings Miss Consensus; Appoints New CFO
- (PLX AI) – SoftwareONE half year adjusted EBITDA CHF 109.1 million vs. estimate CHF 115 million.
- Half year adjusted EBITDA margin 26.3% vs. estimate 28.8%
- SoftwareONE guidance re-iterated; sees strong prospects for second half
- Half year EPS CHF 0.35 vs. estimate CHF 0.41
- Sees expected recovery in Software & Cloud and a strong backlog in Solutions & Services, with EBITDA margin profile expected to benefit from front-loaded investments and improved operating leverage in the second half of the year
- Rodolfo J. Savitzky named new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021
