DGAP-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Quarter Results EVN AG: Business development in the first three quarters of 2020/21 26.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Positive business development supports improvement in revenue, EBIT and Group net result

Weather-related higher energy demand in Austria, Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Acquisition of existing wind parks (total installed capacity: 18.5 MW) in Markersdorf-Haindorf, Hürm and Haunoldstein, Lower Austria, increases installed wind power capacity to roughly 400 MW

Share of renewable electricity generation reaches nearly 60%

Commissioning of the first section of the 60 km cross-regional drinking water transport pipeline from Krems to Zwettl planned by year-end 2021

Nine assignments in the international project business for wastewater, drinking water and thermal sewage sludge treatment currently under planning and construction



Key results

Revenue: +12.0% to EUR 1,788.5m

EBIT: +2.6% to EUR 291.9m

Group net result: +6.6% to EUR 224.6m

Net debt: EUR 770.9m (30 September 2020: EUR 1,037.7m)



Effects of the Covid-19 pandemic

Due to EVN's integrated business model and broad customer diversification, the Covid-19 pandemic has had only a limited effect on the development of business and earnings to date. However, the progress of projects in the international environmental services business has been complicated by national lockdowns, travel restrictions and interruptions in international supply chains.



Energy sector environment

The temperatures in EVN's three core markets were lower than the comparable prior year period and the long-term average during the first three quarters of 2020/21. The markets were characterised by rising prices for base load and peak load electricity, natural gas and CO 2 emission certificates throughout the reporting period.