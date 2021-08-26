EDAG Engineering Group AG: Revenue and earnings growth in the first half of the year - Strong momentum in the second quarter

- Adjusted EBIT margin at 5.2% in Q2 (3.2% in H1)

- All three segments profitable in Q2

- Order intake of EUR 390.2 million in H1

- International revenue share above 44 percent

Arbon, 26. August 2021. EDAG, leading independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry, published its report on the first half of 2021 today. Business development in the reporting period was characterized by a market recovery with increasing momentum. In the second quarter in particular, all key performance indicators were clearly positive.

At EUR 333.1 million, Group revenue was 0.2 percent above the previous year's level EUR 332.5 million. While a decline in revenue was recorded in the first quarter, the second quarter saw a significant increase in revenue of 26.6 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The segments Electrics/Electronics (+7.0 percent) and Vehicle Engineering (+1.9 percent) contributed to the revenue growth in the first half of the year; in Production Solutions, the decline in revenue was limited to 5.2 percent. The encouraging momentum in this segment was also evident in the second quarter, with revenue up by 28.3 percent.

Adjusted EBIT increased significantly from EUR -14.9 million in the previous year to EUR 10.7 million due to an improved cost structure and better capacity utilization overall. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.2 percent (previous year -4.5 percent). All three segments were profitable in the second quarter with a positive adjusted EBIT margin.

Order intake in the first half of the year was EUR 390.2 million, an increase of around 6 percent over the previous year's figure. As a result, the order backlog rose to EUR 392.0 million as of June 30 (previous year: EUR 332.3 million). The strong growth resulted in an increase in working capital and consequently a free cash flow of EUR -31.3 million. As of June 30, EDAG had 7,764 employees (previous year: 8,089 employees).