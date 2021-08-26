checkAd

DGAP-News Delivery Hero publishes half-year results for 2021

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast
Delivery Hero publishes half-year results for 2021

26.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 26 August 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or "the group"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today published its final half-year results and 2021 Interim Financial Report[1]. As previously stated in the Q2 2021 Trading Update on August 12, the group showed a strong growth trajectory in the first half of the year. On a pro-forma-basis, Delivery Hero processed 1.4 billion orders in H1 2021 (H1 2020: 760 million), corresponding to a YoY increase of 83%. The group's GMV grew by 78% YoY to EUR 16.2 billion (H1 2020: EUR 9.1 billion), while total segment revenue increased 109% YoY to EUR 2.9 billion (H1 2020: EUR 1.4 billion).

While delivering very high YoY performance, the adjusted EBITDA development in the first half-year 2021 demonstrates the capacity of Delivery Hero to achieve efficient growth. The adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin has improved from -3.6% in H1 2020 to -2.1% in H1 2021. This improvement was made in spite of expansions into new verticals and markets.

Within the individual business segments, MENA has increased the adjusted EBITDA from EUR 18.8 million in H1 2020 to EUR 65.0 million in H1 2021 on a pro-forma basis. This corresponds to an increase in the adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin from 1.1% to 2.1%. In Europe, the adjusted EBITDA improved from EUR -7.9 million in H1 2020 to EUR 1.0 million turning the segment Europe profitable. In Asia, the adjusted EBITDA of EUR -202.2 million in H1 2021 improved only marginally compared to the previous year's period, however, the adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin continued to improve to -1.9% (H1 2020: -3.4%). A similar picture is emerging in our Americas segment, where the adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin improved from -19.2% in H1 2020 to -9.1% in H1 2021.

Confirming the updated guidance given in the Q2 2021 Trading Update, Delivery Hero expects its full-year GMV to reach EUR 33 to 35 billion with a total segment revenue outlook at EUR 6.4 to 6.7 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin at around -2% for the financial year 2021.

Wertpapier


