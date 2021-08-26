checkAd

DGAP-News Instone Real Estate Group AG: Instone continues strong revenues and earnings growth - financial targets for 2021 reiterated

Instone Real Estate Group AG: Instone continues strong revenues and earnings growth - financial targets for 2021 reiterated

Instone continues strong revenues and earnings growth - financial targets for 2021 reiterated

- Adjusted revenues in the first half of 2021 increased significantly by +45.0 percent year-on-year to EUR 260.5 million; pending institutional deals promise accelerating revenue growth in H2

- Adjusted earnings after tax rose overproportionately to EUR 23.4 million (+70.8 percent)

- Sustained attractive adjusted gross margin of 29.4 percent reflects sound demand environment and construction cost management

- New project acquisitions with gross development value (GDV) of c. EUR 600 million approved year-to-date; exclusive pipeline with GDV of c. EUR 1.0 billion under negotiation

- 2021 guidance reiterated: adjusted revenues of EUR 820 to 900 million; adjusted earnings after tax of EUR 90 to 95 million, volume of customer sales contracts in excess of 900m


Essen, 26 August 2021: Instone Real Estate Group AG ("Instone") continued its dynamic growth in the second quarter of 2021. H1 adjusted revenues increased significantly year-on-year with overproportionate growth in adjusted earnings after tax. Demand for Instone's residential product remains strong with the retail sales ratio continuing ahead of expectations. Prices for residential properties in German metropolitan areas continue to rise. As a result, increasing material costs have been compensated by house price inflation and had no meaningful impact on overall business performance to date. Supply chain bottlenecks remain a management focus and have caused slight delays in construction progress in selected Instone projects. Overall Instone remains well on track to achieving its 2021 financial targets. In order to support its envisaged step change in growth, Instone is currently in exclusive negotiations for further land acquisitions with a total GDV of around EUR 1.0 billion. Projects with a GDV of more than EUR 600 million have already been approved year-to-date. Against the backdrop of the H1 results, the continued strong demand environment and despite some headwinds from rising commodity prices, management fully confirms the financial targets for the current fiscal year.

