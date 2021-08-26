Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 26 August 2021







Net profit increased to € 58 . 3 million (H1 2020: € 9 . 5 million )

Record net AuM inflows at Private Clients of € 2 . 4 billion ; net outflows at Wholesale & Institutional Clients of € 2 . 0 billion , due to a few institution al mandates

Client assets increased to € 12 1 . 0 billion and AuM to € 104 . 2 billion

St rong growth in management fee income

Strong c apital ratio to 21 . 9 % (2020: 24 . 3%) ; decrease caused by a more prudent calculation of market risk, among other factors

Pay out 2019 dividend and remainder 2020 dividend – totalling €1.95 per share in beginning of Q4

Karl Guha, Chairman, said: “It would be fair to say that we have had a good first half of the year. The numbers speak for themselves. The performance was strong across the board. The growth in assets under management in our high yielding Private Clients segment is particularly gratifying – notwithstanding some of the headwinds we have had in our institutional business. We believe that our approach of combining “personal touch”, professional expertise and technology is beginning to bear fruit. There is every reason to believe that we are well positioned for further growth in all our businesses.

“Furthermore, our inorganic growth in assets under management was further strengthened, through our successful acquisitions in the Netherlands and in Belgium. As such, it is an important step towards realising our goal of being the most respected and successful wealth management house in the Benelux.”

Clients assets and assets under management

During the first six months of the year, client assets increased to €121.0 billion (2020: €115.0 billion). Total assets under management (AuM) increased to €104.2 billion (2020: €99.0 billion) on the back of total net inflows of €0.3 billion and market performance of €4.8 billion. We recorded exceptionally high net inflows in AuM at Private Clients to the tune of €2.4 billion and we saw an outflow of a few institutional mandates within Wholesale & Institutional Clients. This has combined with the positive market performance to significantly enhance management fees. Savings and deposits were slightly up at €10.2 billion (2020: €10.1 billion).