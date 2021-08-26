checkAd

BOUYGUES Pascal Minault appointed Chairman and CEO of Bouygues Construction

PRESS RELEASE – PARIS, 26/08/2021

Pascal Minault appointed Chairman and CEO of Bouygues Construction

On Tuesday 24 August 2021, the Bouygues Construction Board of Directors appointed Pascal Minault as Chairman and CEO. He will replace Philippe Bonnave who joins Bouygues SA to work alongside senior management on construction matters.

Pascal Minault, 57 years old, is a graduate of École Polytechnique, École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées and Collège des Ingénieurs. He joined the Bouygues group in 1986 and spent the first part of his career at Bouygues Travaux Publics working on major infrastructure projects in Hong Kong and France. In 1998, he joined Entreprises France-Europe, a Bouygues Construction entity comprising construction activities in France (outside the Paris region) and in Western Europe, as Director of Civil Works for Norpac – Bouygues Belgium. In 2002, he became CEO of Bouygues UK in London, where he continued the development of the PPP (public-private partnership) business activity in health, education and housing.

In 2008, he was appointed CEO of Losinger Marazzi, Bouygues Construction’s Swiss subsidiary, where he focused on property development and eco-neighbourhoods. In early 2015, he was appointed CEO of Bouygues Entreprises France-Europe.

Pascal Minault was appointed Chairman of Bouygues Immobilier in 2019 before returning to
Bouygues Construction where he has been CEO since 1 July 2021.

ABOUT BOUYGUES        

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 129,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

PRESS CONTACT:

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

