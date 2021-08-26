AI/ML's Health Gauge Forges Key Industry Relationships

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is …

"Health Gauge's ability to leverage key tech industry relationships is reflected in its success in developing a transformative, wearable health monitoring solution that is poised to make its mark on the digital healthcare world" said Tim Daniels, Chairman of AI/ML Innovations.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that its subsidiary, Health Gauge, continues to forge key tech industry relationships integral to Health Gauge's successful product development and business model implementation strategy.

Some of Health Gauge's strategic relationships include the following leading organizations:

BioAlberta (Edmonton, AB): BioAlberta represents all the life sciences companies in Alberta. Health Gauge participates as a member of BioAlberta in local and international trade connector events to generate new partner and market interests.

BioAlberta is a member-driven association that represents and promotes the province's vibrant and diverse life sciences industry. Through its many partnerships and collaborations, they are dedicated to promoting Alberta's life science sectors, locally, nationally and internationally.

Edmonton Health City (Edmonton, AB): Edmonton is one of the few cities in North America that has funded and supports a focus on the latest innovations in digital health. Health Gauge is a member and collaborator with EHC in developing new sandbox testing spaces to help test new business channels and community-oriented services.

Health City's role is to help pave the way for the transformation of our health economy. This will drive improved health outcomes and economic development for the region that can be scaled globally.

Digital Supercluster (Vancouver, BC): Health Gauge is a member of Vancouver's nationally supported Digital Supercluster program, which provides support to young companies in advancing in the field of digital future solutions.

The Digital Technology Supercluster harnesses the power of data to revitalize the economy and position Canada as a global hub for digital innovation. The Supercluster's total portfolio is valued at more than $200 million and spans more than 60 projects that are responding to critical issues created by COVID-19, improving the health and safety of Canadians, enabling the digital transformation of key economic sectors and training Canadians for skilled positions in the digital economy.