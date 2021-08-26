Delivery Hero Confirms Segment Revenue Outlook of EUR 6.4-6.7 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 6,400-6,700 million confirmed.
- Delivery Hero expects its full-year GMV to reach EUR 33 to 35 billion
- Sees adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin at around -2% for the financial year 2021.
- Half year adjusted EBITDA EUR -202.2 million in Asia, with EUR -323.5 million overall
- Delivery Hero processed 1.4 billion orders in H1 2021 (H1 2020: 760 million), corresponding to a YoY increase of 83%
- Total segment revenue increased 109% YoY to EUR 2.9 billion (H1 2020: EUR 1.4 billion)
