Eurazeo to Sell Stake in Seqens to SK Capital

Autor: PLX AI
26.08.2021, 07:41  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Eurazeo has entered into exclusive discussions to sell its stake in Seqens to SK Capital and to the company’s existing French shareholders: Ardian, Mérieux Equity Partners and Eximium.The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021, …

  • (PLX AI) – Eurazeo has entered into exclusive discussions to sell its stake in Seqens to SK Capital and to the company’s existing French shareholders: Ardian, Mérieux Equity Partners and Eximium.
  • The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to the fulfillment of the standard conditions precedent for this type of transaction
  • Through the sale of its Seqens stake, Eurazeo would make a 1.8x return on its initial investment, with potential earnouts that could result in a multiple of 2.0x, depending on the company’s future performance
