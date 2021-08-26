Eurazeo to Sell Stake in Seqens to SK Capital Autor: PLX AI | 26.08.2021, 07:41 | 23 | 0 | 0 26.08.2021, 07:41 | (PLX AI) – Eurazeo has entered into exclusive discussions to sell its stake in Seqens to SK Capital and to the company’s existing French shareholders: Ardian, Mérieux Equity Partners and Eximium.The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021, … (PLX AI) – Eurazeo has entered into exclusive discussions to sell its stake in Seqens to SK Capital and to the company’s existing French shareholders: Ardian, Mérieux Equity Partners and Eximium.The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021, … (PLX AI) – Eurazeo has entered into exclusive discussions to sell its stake in Seqens to SK Capital and to the company’s existing French shareholders: Ardian, Mérieux Equity Partners and Eximium.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to the fulfillment of the standard conditions precedent for this type of transaction

Through the sale of its Seqens stake, Eurazeo would make a 1.8x return on its initial investment, with potential earnouts that could result in a multiple of 2.0x, depending on the company’s future performance Eurazeo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Eurazeo Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer