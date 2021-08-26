Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff 9-Month Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff 9-month revenue DKK 10,670 million vs. estimate DKK 10,583 million.9-month EBIT DKK 491 million vs. estimate DKK 465 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 8%, up from 7% previouslyOutlook FY EBIT DKK 625 million, up from DKK 600 …



