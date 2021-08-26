Per Aarsleff 9-Month Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff 9-month revenue DKK 10,670 million vs. estimate DKK 10,583 million.9-month EBIT DKK 491 million vs. estimate DKK 465 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 8%, up from 7% previouslyOutlook FY EBIT DKK 625 million, up from DKK 600 …
- (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff 9-month revenue DKK 10,670 million vs. estimate DKK 10,583 million.
- 9-month EBIT DKK 491 million vs. estimate DKK 465 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth 8%, up from 7% previously
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 625 million, up from DKK 600 million previously
- Ground Engineering maintained the very high level of activity, and results were above expectations
- Pipe Technologies delivered results above expectations, although increasing raw material prices had a negative impact on third quarter earnings, as expected
- However, this was offset by good market conditions in the main markets, company said
