DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results Tele Columbus AG: Mixed operational performance in Q2, important transac-tion milestones reached 26.08.2021 / 07:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of second quarter and half-year results for fiscal year 2021

Mixed operational performance in Q2, important transaction milestones reached

- Q2 core revenues at EUR 115.7 million (excl construction work), down 0.6% year on year

- Added 6,000 Internet RGUs and 4,000 Telephony RGUs during Q2

- Reported EBITDA in Q2 at EUR 53.6 million, down 6.0% year on year due to lower reported revenues and higher opex

- Capex at EUR 35.7 million in Q2, up 11% year on year

- EUR 475 million of equity successfully raised and debt reduced by 25%

Berlin, 26 August 2021. Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17, "Tele Columbus", "the Company" or "the Group"), one of Germany's leading fibre network operators, today published its second quarter and half year results for fiscal year 2021.

Tele Columbus closed the second quarter 2021 with a mixed operational performance. In the consumer business, organic Internet RGU growth amounted to 6,000 net additions in Q2, which represents a year on year improvement. Moreover, Telephony RGUs improved year on year and amounted to 4,000 net additions in Q2. In the TV segment the negative trend of previous quarters continued, resulting in a customer base decrease of 22,000 RGUs in basic linear TV (incl 7,000 related to a data base correction). The customer base for Premium TV remained stable in Q2.

As previously highlighted, the B2B business faces some temporary headwinds, which have materialised in Q2. Revenues decreased by 3% year on year in the second quarter of 2021 due to a high comparable base in Q2 2020 as well as project delays in the current quarter. The absolute B2B Contribution Margin was EUR 2.0 million lower year on year because of fewer revenues and a higher cost base. Management expects further B2B headwinds for the remainder of the year due to requests for project delays by some clients.