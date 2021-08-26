CRH PLC Announces 2021 Interim Results

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Positive first-half performance; sales 15% ahead of prior yearEBITDA 25% ahead; continued margin expansion in all DivisionsRecord cash generationsupporting further delivery of shareholder value$1.1bn …

$

14.0bn

15

%

EBITDA $ 2.0bn +25 %

EBITDA Margin 14.2 % +120bps

Operating Cash Flow $ 1.6bn +55 %

EPS ($ cent) 100.1 c 95 %

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:

'I am pleased to report a good first half as the strength and resilience of our business model once again delivers superior performance for CRH. Our integrated and solutions-focused approach leaves us uniquely positioned for the changing needs of construction, while our continued strong cash generation provides us with the flexibility to invest in future growth opportunities for our business. Based on current trading conditions and the positive momentum that we see across our markets, we expect second-half Group EBITDA to be ahead of a record prior year.'

Announced Thursday, 26 August 2021

