CRH PLC Announces 2021 Interim Results

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Positive first-half performance; sales 15% ahead of prior yearEBITDA 25% ahead; continued margin expansion in all DivisionsRecord cash generationsupporting further delivery of shareholder value$1.1bn …

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / 

  • Positive first-half performance; sales 15% ahead of prior year
  • EBITDA 25% ahead; continued margin expansion in all Divisions
  • Record cash generationsupporting further delivery of shareholder value
  • $1.1bn growth investments year-to-date; strong pipeline of opportunities
  • Increasing cash returns; interim dividend +4.5% & ongoing share buybacks
  • Market outlook improving; H2 EBITDA to be ahead of record prior year
Summary Financials
    H1 2021     Change  
Sales Revenue
  $ 14.0bn     15 %
EBITDA
  $ 2.0bn     +25 %
EBITDA Margin
    14.2 %   +120bps  
Operating Cash Flow
  $ 1.6bn     +55 %
EPS ($ cent)
    100.1 c   95 %

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:
'I am pleased to report a good first half as the strength and resilience of our business model once again delivers superior performance for CRH. Our integrated and solutions-focused approach leaves us uniquely positioned for the changing needs of construction, while our continued strong cash generation provides us with the flexibility to invest in future growth opportunities for our business. Based on current trading conditions and the positive momentum that we see across our markets, we expect second-half Group EBITDA to be ahead of a record prior year.'

Announced Thursday, 26 August 2021

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7882J_1-2021-8-25.pdf

