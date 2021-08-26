Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Clarification of Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the 'Company' or 'Anglo Pacific') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces clarification of the dividend timetable. Following the move to reporting results in US dollars rather than in pound …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the 'Company' or 'Anglo Pacific') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces clarification of the dividend timetable. Following the move to reporting results in US dollars rather than in pound sterling the Company reconfirm that the Q1 2021 interim dividend of 1.75p, will be paid on 10 November to shareholders on the register at 8 October 2021.

Full Dividend Timetable

The timetable shown below, reiterates the interim dividend dates for 2021.