Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Clarification of Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the 'Company' or 'Anglo Pacific') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces clarification of the dividend timetable. Following the move to reporting results in US dollars rather than in pound sterling the Company reconfirm that the Q1 2021 interim dividend of 1.75p, will be paid on 10 November to shareholders on the register at 8 October 2021.

Full Dividend Timetable
The timetable shown below, reiterates the interim dividend dates for 2021.

 

Q1 2021 - interim

Q2 2021 - interim

Q3 2021 - interim

Ex-dividend date

07-Oct-21

25-Nov-21

06-Jan-22

Record date

08-Oct-21

26-Nov-21

07-Jan-22

Payment date

10-Nov-21

22-Dec-21

16-Feb-22

Amount

1.75p

1.75p

1.75p

The final dividend for 2021 will be determined based on the results for the year and growth opportunities executed or being progressed, and will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 AGM. 

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Wertpapier


