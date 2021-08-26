DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results MPC Capital AG publishes 2021 First Half Report 26.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Strong market conditions for container shipping bolster shipping activities with a continuing positive trend

- Successful development of Real Estate and Infrastructure segments continues

- Focus on high-margin business brings improved profitability and lower revenue level

- Forecast for full year confirmed

Hamburg, 26 August 2021 - MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an international real asset and investment manager, today publishes its 2021 Interim Financial Report.

The markets in which MPC Capital is active with its investment strategies have shown a very positive development in recent months. Container shipping was the main beneficiary of the strong recovery in global trade coupled with a shortage of transport capacity, leading to rising freight and charter rates on the one hand and a marked appreciation of the assets managed by MPC Capital on the other.



Structural changes to financial indicators following focus on high-margin business



Revenue for the MPC Capital Group came to EUR 16.0 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 24.8 million). Of this, EUR 13.7 million (H1 2020: EUR 20.0 million) was generated by recurring management services.

Revenue from transaction services amounting to EUR 2.1 million (H1 2020: EUR 2.4 million) was still at a low level that is typical for the first half. A significant increase in transaction activity is expected for the second half of the year.

The expected decline in revenue from management services is due to the first-time proportionate consolidation of joint venture companies in the Shipping segment. The service business of the MPC Capital Group will increasingly be handled jointly with partners through joint ventures, to establish a broader and more impactful market presence.