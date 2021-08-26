checkAd

Dialog Semiconductor's Power Management Selected for the Xilinx Kria K26 Adaptive System-on-Modules

Dialog Semiconductor's Power Management Selected for the Xilinx Kria K26 Adaptive System-on-Modules

Combination of PMICs and GreenPAK(TM) integrated into Kria SOM Vision AI Platform

London, United Kingdom - August 26, 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy and Industrial ICs, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Xilinx, the leader in adaptive computing. Dialog has been selected to provide the power management for Xilinx's new Kria adaptive system-on-modules (SOMs) targeted for vision AI applications in smart cities and factories.

The Xilinx Kria portfolio of adaptive SOMs are production-ready small form factor embedded boards that enable rapid deployment in edge-based applications. Coupled with a complete software stack and pre-built, production-grade accelerated applications, Kria adaptive SOMs are a new method of bringing adaptive computing to AI and software developers.

While the Kria K26 SOM is at its most efficient at 10W, Dialog's DA9062, DA9130 and DA9131 PMICs can deliver a combined 21.5 amps of current enabling the platform to operate at maximum performance. In addition, the Kria K26 and KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit use Dialog's GreenPAK Configurable Mixed-signal ICs to enable a completely customized power sequencing, supervisory and Power-on reset (PoR) solution. The highly configurable nature of GreenPAK allows for easy implementation of a low cost, small footprint, granular power sequencing scheme that truly maximizes system power efficiency.

"Xilinx's market leading Kria adaptive SOMs take full advantage of Dialog's flexible/scalable power solutions in combination with GreenPAK," said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, GM Automotive Business Segment. "Our close collaboration with Xilinx has enabled a high performance, fully programmable vision AI platform that will greatly benefit customers."

