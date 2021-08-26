



Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release

August 26, 2021, 9.00 a.m. EET

Niclas Södergård new Managing Director of Bank of Åland Plc’s subsidiary Crosskey Banking Solutions Ab Ltd



Niclas Södergård, 46, has been appointed the new Managing Director of the Bank of Åland’s wholly owned subsidiary Crosskey Banking Solutions Ab Ltd, which delivers IT solutions to the financial sector. He will assume his new post on October 1, 2021. Mr Södergård’s most recent position is as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Crosskey Banking Solutions. He succeeds Thomas Lundberg, who has been Managing Director since 2012 and who has chosen to leave the company to become Chief Executive Officer of the mutual insurance company Ålands Ömsesidiga Försäkringsbolag.

