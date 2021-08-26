checkAd

Niclas Södergård new Managing Director of Bank of Åland Plc’s subsidiary Crosskey Banking Solutions Ab Ltd

Bank of Åland Plc
Stock exchange release
August 26, 2021, 9.00 a.m. EET

Niclas Södergård, 46, has been appointed the new Managing Director of the Bank of Åland’s wholly owned subsidiary Crosskey Banking Solutions Ab Ltd, which delivers IT solutions to the financial sector. He will assume his new post on October 1, 2021. Mr Södergård’s most recent position is as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Crosskey Banking Solutions. He succeeds Thomas Lundberg, who has been Managing Director since 2012 and who has chosen to leave the company to become Chief Executive Officer of the mutual insurance company Ålands Ömsesidiga Försäkringsbolag.

Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp)

For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505
Niclas Södergård, CTO, Crosskey Banking Solutions, +358 457 575 9212





