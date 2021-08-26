NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

Sale of 21,000,000 existing shares in Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S has received the following information from Danske Bank A/S, J.P. Morgan AG and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland.

Further to the announcement made on 25 August 2021, Danske Bank A/S (“Danske Bank”), J.P. Morgan AG (“J.P. Morgan”) and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland (”Nordea”) (together the “Managers”) announce that Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba (the “Association”) has agreed to sell 21,000,000 existing shares in Alm. Brand A/S (“Alm. Brand”), equivalent to 13.6% of the existing shares in Alm. Brand, to institutional investors at a price of DKK 43.50 per share, pursuant to an accelerated bookbuild offering (the “Transaction”).

Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba, said: “Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba is very pleased with the interest shown in Alm. Brand and the support for the acquisition of Codan Forsikring expressed by several large investors. We look forward to the acquisition, which will complement the existing business and provide a solid foundation for an attractive long-term business case for the owners based on specific synergies and excellent opportunities to expand the business volume with existing and new customers

Danske Bank, J.P. Morgan and Nordea acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the Transaction.

Following settlement of the Transaction (which is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to be on 30 August 2021), the Association will hold 44.6% of the existing shares in Alm. Brand.

In connection with the Transaction, the Association has undertaken to the Managers that, subject to certain exceptions, for a specific period of time (the “Lock-Up Period”) it will not dispose of any Alm. Brand shares which are not sold in the Transaction without the prior written consent of the Managers. The Lock-Up Period means the earlier of (i) 360 calendar days after the payment date which is expected to occur two business days following pricing of the Transaction, and (ii) 180 calendar days after the first day of trading of the new shares issued in connection with Alm. Brand's contemplated offering of new shares with pre-emptive rights to its existing shareholders.