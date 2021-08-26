checkAd

Due to consolidation of green energy companies of Ignitis Group, a selection for the position of Chief Executive Officer of UAB “Ignitis renewables” has been announced

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 08:00  |  16   |   |   

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company or Ignitis Group) informs that on 26 August its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables) has announced a selection of Chief Executive Officer.  

The selection for the position of Chief Executive Officer of Ignitis Renewables is conducted in pursuit of consolidation project of renewable energy companies of Ignitis Group, which was announced on 10 June 2021 (link). Both internal and external candidates are welcome to participate in the selection. Aleksandr Spiridonov, the current Chief Executive Officer of Ignitis Renewables, will continue to hold the position until the end of the selection.

Among the requirements for the position of Chief Executive Officer of Ignitis Renewables are the following:

  • management experience in renewable energy companies;
  • experience in developing renewable energy resources;
  • experience in developing renewable energy internationally;
  • experience in working with stakeholders;
  • experience in forming renewable energy teams and knowledge of principles of project implementation;
  • ability to create and implement operational strategy.

You can find all requirements set for candidates in the official advertisement (link). After the Management Board of the Company approves the candidacy of the new Chief Executive Officer of Ignitis Renewables, the Company will inform about it via the securities exchange.  

The newly selected Chief Executive Officer of Ignitis Renewables would be appointed for the term of five years.

The selection is conducted together with LSP Renewables, a renewable energy talent & recruitment specialist.

With increase in responsibilities of executives, selection procedures (link) have also been announced for four more positions of Ignitis Renewables executives: COO Wind and Solar, COO Combined Heat and Power, COO Offshore Wind and Chief Financial Officer.


For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Due to consolidation of green energy companies of Ignitis Group, a selection for the position of Chief Executive Officer of UAB “Ignitis renewables” has been announced AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company or Ignitis Group) informs that on 26 August its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables) has announced a selection of Chief Executive Officer.   The selection for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Michigan Tobacco Chain of 147 Stores Places TAAT in All Locations Within Weeks of Making Initial ...
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Glenfiddich spearheads the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) for its whisky delivery
Gold’n Futures Closes C$2.2 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement Led by Canaccord ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...