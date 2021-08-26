checkAd

Atos expands market reach in Japan and offers Daiwabo Information System partners access to Atos’ cybersecurity products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 08:00  |  23   |   |   

Paris, France and Tokyo, Japan – August 26, 2021Atos today announced that it has selected Daiwabo Information System (DIS), leading distributor of IT-related products in Japan, to distribute its cybersecurity products locally. This partnership between Atos and DIS represents Atos’ first cybersecurity distribution agreement in Japan and is an important step to expand Atos’ international channel strategy and partner ecosystem. This partnership will allow Japanese businesses and organizations embarking on digital transformation and cloud initiatives to protect their key data and assets with proven solutions.

As part of the partnership between Atos and DIS, Atos’ Evidian portfolio for identity and access management will be distributed through DIS’ network of 19,000 resellers across Japan.

“We are very pleased to be working with Atos and to bring its cybersecurity products to more customers in Japan – promoting secure solutions that are tailored to the needs of end customers. Cybersecurity is everyone's business, and we see that Japanese organizations have well integrated the importance of the topic in their digital transformation approach,” comments Daiwabo Information System Purchasing department.

“We are delighted to sign a key cybersecurity product distribution agreement with Daiwabo Information System. This further strengthens our commitment to customers in Japan, expands our reach in Asia, and underlines our willingness to expand our network of strategic distributors globally.” says Alexis Caurette, Vice President, Head of cybersecurity products at Atos.

Atos is a global leader in cybersecurity with over 6000 security experts, a worldwide network of Security Operations Centers and a full range of cybersecurity products holding the highest certifications available on the market: https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security-products

***

About Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd.

As one of Japan’s leading distributors of IT-related products, DIS supplies such products, purchased from around 1,300 makers and suppliers, both at home and abroad, to end users across the country, through our network of around 19,000 dealers in Japan. Operating roughly 90 sales bases throughout the country, we have a well-established and community-based sales system, and can respond to a wide-range of requests from our customers, as a friendly and trustworthy distributor. https://www.pc-daiwabo.co.jp/english/

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Atos press contact

Atos: Marilyn Florent – marilyn.florent@atos.net - +33 (0)6 65 06 20 07

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos expands market reach in Japan and offers Daiwabo Information System partners access to Atos’ cybersecurity products Paris, France and Tokyo, Japan – August 26, 2021 – Atos today announced that it has selected Daiwabo Information System (DIS), leading distributor of IT-related products in Japan, to distribute its cybersecurity products locally. This partnership …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Michigan Tobacco Chain of 147 Stores Places TAAT in All Locations Within Weeks of Making Initial ...
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Glenfiddich spearheads the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) for its whisky delivery
Gold’n Futures Closes C$2.2 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement Led by Canaccord ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...