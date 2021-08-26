Saniona publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2021
August 26, 2021
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (2020)
Revenue was SEK 1.9 M (2.0 M)
Operating loss was SEK -103.6 M (-26.0 M)
Net profit/loss was SEK -103.9 M (-23.9 M)
Basic loss per share was SEK -1.67 (-0.81)
Diluted loss per share was SEK -1.67 (-0.81)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (2020)
Revenue was SEK 5.3 M (4.4 M)
Operating loss was SEK -197.7 M (-53.5 M)
Net profit (loss) was SEK -187.3 M (19.3 M)
Basic earnings (loss) per share was SEK -3.00 (0.65)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share was SEK -3.00 (0.65)
Business highlights in Q2 2021
- Saniona achieved a key milestone with the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of SAN711, an ion channel modulator that may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders. This is the first wholly-owned asset from Saniona's proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine to advance into a clinical trial. Data from the trial are expected in the first half of 2022.
- Saniona provided multiple updates on its progress toward initiating Phase 2b clinical trials of Tesomet in hypothalamic obesity (HO) and Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), announcing a partnership with the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research to increase clinical trial awareness and the receipt of manufacturing feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the transition from tablets to capsules. Both Phase 2b clinical trials are expected to start in the second half of 2021, with top-line data expected from the PWS clinical trial in the first half of 2023 and from the HO clinical trial in the second half of 2023.
- Saniona presented preclinical data from its ion channel program SAN903 in a model of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the American Society of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET) Annual Meeting. SAN903 is expected to enter Phase 1 in the second half of 2022. Saniona also presented SAN711 preclinical data in a model of facial neuropathic pain at the prestigious European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress.
- Saniona hosted a Research and Development (R&D) day featuring presentations highlighting its ion channel drug discovery engine, including its IONBASE database now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary molecules targeting various ion channels.
- Saniona provided an update from its partner Medix that additional information requested by a Mexican regulatory committee may delay the anticipated final decision in Mexico regarding tesofensine for obesity into 2022.
- Saniona successfully monetized its position in the 2017 spin-out Scandion Oncology, completing the sale of its remaining shares on the open market.
- Saniona received a minority ownership stake in Cephagenix, as per the terms of the previously announced February 2020 collaboration agreement through which the company was formed to explore ion channel modulators for the treatment of migraine.
Significant events after the reporting period
