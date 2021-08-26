Saniona publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2021

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (2020)

Revenue was SEK 1.9 M (2.0 M)

Operating loss was SEK -103.6 M (-26.0 M)

Net profit/loss was SEK -103.9 M (-23.9 M)

Basic loss per share was SEK -1.67 (-0.81)

Diluted loss per share was SEK -1.67 (-0.81)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (2020)

Revenue was SEK 5.3 M (4.4 M)

Operating loss was SEK -197.7 M (-53.5 M)

Net profit (loss) was SEK -187.3 M (19.3 M)

Basic earnings (loss) per share was SEK -3.00 (0.65)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share was SEK -3.00 (0.65)