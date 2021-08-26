checkAd

Saniona publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 08:00  |  21   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (2020)
Revenue was SEK 1.9 M (2.0 M)
Operating loss was SEK -103.6 M (-26.0 M)
Net profit/loss was SEK -103.9 M (-23.9 M)
Basic loss per share was SEK -1.67 (-0.81)
Diluted loss per share was SEK -1.67 (-0.81)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (2020)
Revenue was SEK 5.3 M (4.4 M)
Operating loss was SEK -197.7 M (-53.5 M)
Net profit (loss) was SEK -187.3 M (19.3 M)
Basic earnings (loss) per share was SEK -3.00 (0.65)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share was SEK -3.00 (0.65)

Business highlights in Q2 2021

  • Saniona achieved a key milestone with the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of SAN711, an ion channel modulator that may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders. This is the first wholly-owned asset from Saniona's proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine to advance into a clinical trial. Data from the trial are expected in the first half of 2022.
  • Saniona provided multiple updates on its progress toward initiating Phase 2b clinical trials of Tesomet in hypothalamic obesity (HO) and Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), announcing a partnership with the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research to increase clinical trial awareness and the receipt of manufacturing feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the transition from tablets to capsules. Both Phase 2b clinical trials are expected to start in the second half of 2021, with top-line data expected from the PWS clinical trial in the first half of 2023 and from the HO clinical trial in the second half of 2023.
  • Saniona presented preclinical data from its ion channel program SAN903 in a model of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the American Society of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET) Annual Meeting. SAN903 is expected to enter Phase 1 in the second half of 2022. Saniona also presented SAN711 preclinical data in a model of facial neuropathic pain at the prestigious European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress.
  • Saniona hosted a Research and Development (R&D) day featuring presentations highlighting its ion channel drug discovery engine, including its IONBASE database now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary molecules targeting various ion channels.
  • Saniona provided an update from its partner Medix that additional information requested by a Mexican regulatory committee may delay the anticipated final decision in Mexico regarding tesofensine for obesity into 2022.
  • Saniona successfully monetized its position in the 2017 spin-out Scandion Oncology, completing the sale of its remaining shares on the open market.
  • Saniona received a minority ownership stake in Cephagenix, as per the terms of the previously announced February 2020 collaboration agreement through which the company was formed to explore ion channel modulators for the treatment of migraine.

Significant events after the reporting period

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saniona publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2021 PRESS RELEASE August 26, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (2020)Revenue was SEK 1.9 M (2.0 M)Operating loss was SEK -103.6 M (-26.0 M)Net profit/loss was SEK -103.9 M (-23.9 M)Basic loss per share was SEK -1.67 (-0.81)Diluted loss per share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Michigan Tobacco Chain of 147 Stores Places TAAT in All Locations Within Weeks of Making Initial ...
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Glenfiddich spearheads the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) for its whisky delivery
Gold’n Futures Closes C$2.2 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement Led by Canaccord ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...