Vow ASA First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds

For the first half of 2021, Vow ASA (“Vow” or the “Company”) reported NOK 201 million in revenues and a steady 10 per cent EBITDA margin before non-recurring items. The order backlog has climbed to a new record at the time of reporting, NOK 1.1 billion in firm orders and another NOK 780 million in options.

“The resilience of our Cruise Project business during the pandemic is one striking feature of this report. So far this year, our order intake from cruise customers amounts to NOK 200 million plus NOK 135 million in options. And now, as the cruise industry has begun taking ships back in operation, we expect that the market for our Aftersales segment will gradually recover,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow.

Total Vow revenues in the first six months this year were NOK 201 million, down NOK 47 million or 18 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Aftersales revenues this year was NOK 18 million. A typical pre-pandemic level for this segment was NOK 60-65 million.

Revenues in the Cruise Project business was NOK 149 million, compared with NOK 160 million in the same six months of 2020. EBITDA increased from NOK 35 million in 2020 to NOK 38 million this year, representing a strong 25.7 percent EBITDA margin.

“Activity in the Cruise Project business has remained steady during the Covid-19 lockdown. The variance in the period reflects the phasing of the various projects currently in production,” commented Badin.

Vow’s landbased business has passed several important milestones so far this year. The demerger and launch of Vow Green Metals as a separate entity, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Oslo and with Vow as a leading shareholder, was one such important step in Vow’s commitment to help industries decarbonise.

As Vow Green Metals proceeds with its plans to build a first full-scale biocarbon production plant at Follum in Norway for completion in 2022, this company will be an important customer and partner for Vow.

“At the same time, we continue experiencing strong demand across a wide range of landbased industry verticals and applications, as current and prospective customers rush to decarbonise their value chain to meet new regulation, economic realities and consumer expectations,” said Badin.

“With our ability to provide technology and solutions that help industries decarbonise, and thereby mitigate climate change, we are also experiencing increased interest from the capital market and governments to support our business,” he said.

