Tele Columbus Releases Earnings After Updating Outlook Yesterday Autor: PLX AI | 26.08.2021, 08:00 | 24 | 0 | 0 26.08.2021, 08:00 | (PLX AI) – Tele Columbus Q2 EBITDA EUR 53.6 million

Q2 EBITDA margin 46.3%

Q2 capex EUR 35.7 million

Q2 core revenue EUR 115.7 million vs. estimate EUR 130 million

Core revenue fell 0.6% year on year as B2B business faces some temporary headwinds, which have materialised in Q2

Tele Columbus already gave new outlook FY revenue EUR 465-475 million yesterday

Outlook FY capex EUR 185-195 million

