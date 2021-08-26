Tele Columbus Releases Earnings After Updating Outlook Yesterday
(PLX AI) – Tele Columbus Q2 EBITDA EUR 53.6 millionQ2 EBITDA margin 46.3%Q2 capex EUR 35.7 millionQ2 core revenue EUR 115.7 million vs. estimate EUR 130 millionCore revenue fell 0.6% year on year as B2B business faces some temporary headwinds, which …
- (PLX AI) – Tele Columbus Q2 EBITDA EUR 53.6 million
- Q2 EBITDA margin 46.3%
- Q2 capex EUR 35.7 million
- Q2 core revenue EUR 115.7 million vs. estimate EUR 130 million
- Core revenue fell 0.6% year on year as B2B business faces some temporary headwinds, which have materialised in Q2
- Tele Columbus already gave new outlook FY revenue EUR 465-475 million yesterday
- Outlook FY capex EUR 185-195 million
- Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 190-200 million
