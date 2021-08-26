Karnov Q2 Adjusted EBITA SEK 70 Million vs. Estimate SEK 70 Million
(PLX AI) – Karnov Q2 revenue SEK 201 million vs. estimate SEK 198 million.Q2 EBITA SEK 70 million vs. estimate SEK 70 millionQ2 EPS SEK 0.2
