Elekta's Board announces establishment of philanthropic Elekta Foundation

Shareholders agree to support initiatives that expand access to cancer care

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its Annual General Meeting on August 25, Elekta's (EKTA-B.ST) shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal to establish the Elekta Foundation. The Elekta Foundation's mission is an important part of Elekta's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and priorities. Its mission is to initiate and support projects and programs in partnership with governments, NGOs and healthcare providers in low- and middle-income countries to improve access to cancer care.

Dr. Laurent Leksell, Elekta's Chairman of the Board, says: "As a global leader in oncology, one of Elekta's key priorities is to make cancer care more accessible in underserved communities. In most low- and middle-income countries, cancer patients have very limited access and the possibility to receive adequate cancer care. There is also a strong need to support healthcare providers in many of these countries to expand training and education of healthcare professionals. The Foundation is an important and integral part of Elekta's ESG strategy to support the United Nations social development goals. One area of particular importance is to improve women's' health and reduce the burden of breast and cervical cancer in Africa."

The Foundation will focus on three key areas to improve access to cancer care in low- and middle-income countries, which will be developed as the organization and administration take shape:

  • Increase Awareness & Prevention – Contributing to raising awareness of the need for cancer control, prevention, early detection and treatment options to healthcare providers, primary care centers and the general public.
  • Strengthen Cancer Care Infrastructure – develop models and programs to scale up sustainable, effective and safe cancer care.
  • Expand Training & Education – Supporting research, peer-to-peer clinical training and other educational efforts to strengthen sustainable access to cancer care.

The Elekta Foundation will be subject to the rules of the Swedish Foundations Act (Stiftelselagen) and will be governed by the County Administrative Board (Länsstyrelsen).

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,400 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

