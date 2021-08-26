SalMar, Aker Set Up Offshore Aquaculture Joint Venture Autor: PLX AI | 26.08.2021, 08:03 | 25 | 0 | 0 26.08.2021, 08:03 | (PLX AI) – SalMar entered a strategic partnership with Aker ASA to establish a global offshore aquaculture company. The new joint company, SalMar Aker Ocean AS, will operate within offshore fish farming, including offshore and semi-offshoreAims to … (PLX AI) – SalMar entered a strategic partnership with Aker ASA to establish a global offshore aquaculture company. The new joint company, SalMar Aker Ocean AS, will operate within offshore fish farming, including offshore and semi-offshoreAims to … (PLX AI) – SalMar entered a strategic partnership with Aker ASA to establish a global offshore aquaculture company.

The new joint company, SalMar Aker Ocean AS, will operate within offshore fish farming, including offshore and semi-offshore

Aims to create the world’s most reliable and intelligent offshore farming operations, with the highest requirements for fish welfare and a zero-emissions value chain ambition

SalMar and Aker through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aker Capital AS, will eventually own 66.6 per cent and 33.4 per cent, respectively, of the joint company

Aker will contribute up to NOK 1.65 billion in cash in three tranches

Closing expected Q1 next year



