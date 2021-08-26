checkAd

Alm. Brand – Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 08:25  |  13   |   |   

Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba sells shares in Alm. Brand A/S

Pursuant to article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and according to a power of attorney given by Rasmus Werner Nielsen, Alm. Brand A/S is required to file information on trading in shares in Alm. Brand A/S or other securities related to these shares by executives and their related parties.

Please see attached report.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Senior Investor Relations Officer Mikael Bo Larsen, Mobile no. +45 51 43 80 02.

Attachment



