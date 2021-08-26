checkAd

Alm. Brand A/S - Major shareholder announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 08:25  |  21   |   |   

Announcement no. 25/2021

Major shareholder announcement

Alm. Brand A/S hereby announces that the company has received a major shareholder announcement in accordance with Part 7 of Consolidated Act no. 1767 of 27 November 2020 on capital markets, as amended (the “Capital Markets Act”). As prescribed by section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, the announcement is inserted below:

In accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act and section 55 of Consolidated Act no. 763 of 23 July 2019 on public and private limited companies, as amended (the “Companies Act”), Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba (CVR no. 26663660, Copenhagen) hereby inform Alm. Brand A/S that Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba will hold 68,716,284 shares with a nominal value DKK 10 each, equivalent to 44.6% of the total share capital and the total number of voting rights in Alm. Brand A/S. The change in the number of shares and voting rights held by Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba is due to a sale of 21,000,000 shares at a price of 43.50, equivalent to approximate gross proceeds of DKK 914 million, which is expected to close on 30 August 2021 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Prior to completion of the sale, Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba held a total of 89,716,284 shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 each, equivalent to about 58% of the share capital and voting rights in Alm. Brand A/S.

Alm. Brand A/S will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:
Senior Investor Relations Officer Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002        

Press:
Head of Media Relations Maria Lindeberg
Mobile no. +45 2499 8455

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alm. Brand A/S - Major shareholder announcement Announcement no. 25/2021 Major shareholder announcement Alm. Brand A/S hereby announces that the company has received a major shareholder announcement in accordance with Part 7 of Consolidated Act no. 1767 of 27 November 2020 on capital markets, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations
Michigan Tobacco Chain of 147 Stores Places TAAT in All Locations Within Weeks of Making Initial ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Glenfiddich spearheads the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) for its whisky delivery
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...