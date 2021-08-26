checkAd

LIDDS Interim report January – June 2021

JANUARY – JUNE 2021

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.8 (0.0)
  • Operating expenses amounted to MSEK -21.3 (-13.3)
  • Profit/loss before and after tax amounted to MSEK -20.6 (-13.3)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.68 (-0.54)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -23.5 (-12.1)
  • Equity amounted to MSEK 65.1 (31.7) and the debt/equity ratio was 89% (82%)

APRIL JUNE 2021

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.1 (0.0)
  • Operating expenses amounted to MSEK -9.9 (-5.3)
  • Profit/loss before and after tax amounted to MSEK -9.8 (-5.3)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.32 (-0.21)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -11.8 (-6.3)
  • Equity amounted to MSEK 65.1 (31.7) and the debt/equity ratio was 89% (82%)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER 2021

  • The AGM resolved to authorize the board of directors to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders preferential rights, decide on issue of shares. The AGM also resolved to establish a warrants-based incentive programme 2021/2024 for the CEO and other key-persons.
  • Jenni Björnulfson was recruited as CFO and will start at LIDDS on October 1, 2021.
  • In May, the Swedish Medical Products Agency approved the application for a new clinical study at Uppsala University Hospital. The study will assess intratumoral injections of NZ-DTX Depot, containing the cytotoxic agent docetaxel, in patients with prostate cancer who are scheduled for prostatectomy.
  • In June, LIDDS carried out a directed share issue and was provided with MSEK 45, before issue costs.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS FOLLOWING THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • As part of the warrants-based incentive programme 2021/2024, a total of 146.000 warrants were subscribed to, by the CEO and key-persons at LIDDS. The remaining warrants is kept by LIDDS and will be offered to future key-persons in relation to employment.

The interim report is available on the company’s website, go to https://liddspharma.com/investors/#financial-reports

For more information, please contact: 
Nina Herne, CEO, LIDDS +46 (0)70 714 74 57  nina.herne@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB (PLC) is required to disclose this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted through the agency of the aforementioned contact, for publication on August 26, 2021 at 08:30 CET.

LIDDS AB (PLC) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid. NanoZolid is a clinically validated drug development technology and is superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens, and also has in-house development projects in the clinical as well as the preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

