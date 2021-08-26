Clarification on Press Release August 25, 2021 "TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, a $5B Green Housing and Educational Learning Project in West Africa"

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic technology agreement with Skybridge West Africa (SWA) www.skybridgewa.com, to participate in the development of 20 SMART Villages emulating that of Duval County Florida in West Africa. SWA has been offered and accepted to participate in a $5B community development project for their West African initiative to develop and build over 100,000 newly constructed homes utilizing the latest green technology over the next 5 years. The Smart Village infrastructure will consist of new home design and construction, new transportation capabilities, renewable energy, waste management technologies, installation of high-speed fiber-optic, 5G wireless cell towers, last-mile wireless technology, and ultra-performance cement technology. Skybridge will also develop the education system and programs for the new Smart Village.