Update on Regulatory Approvals Relating to the Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA

Reference is made to the offer document dated 23 April 2021 (the "Offer Document") and subsequent stock exchange announcements for the recommended voluntary offer by DNB Bank ASA (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Sbanken ASA (the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror (the "Offer").

Today, The Norwegian Competition Authority (“NCA”) issued a reasoned Statement of Objections against the Offeror’s contemplated acquisition of the Company. The Statement of Objections is based on the NCA’s preliminary concerns related to possible effects on competition caused by the acquisition in the market for fund distribution.

The market for fund distribution is dynamic and rapidly growing, and the Offeror experiences strong competition in the market from a range of incumbents and new market players. The Offeror will now thoroughly examine the Statement of Objections and the NCA’s preliminary assessment of how the acquisition may affect competition in the market.

The NCA emphasises that the issuing of a Statement of Objections is the NCA’s preliminary assessment, and does not prejudge the outcome of the NCA’s investigations. The parties have until 16 September 2021 to reply to the Statement of Objections. The final deadline for the NCAs review will expire on 7 October 2021. The NCA may however at any stage close its investigation of the acquisition provided that it finds that the criteria for intervention is not met.

The Offeror will continue to cooperate closely with the NCA and provide all relevant information in order for the NCA to close its investigation as quickly as possible.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as financial advisor to the Offeror. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is the legal advisor to the Offeror in connection with the Offer. Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Offer.

