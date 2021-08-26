Norway Competition Authority Objects to DNB Takeover of Sbanken Autor: PLX AI | 26.08.2021, 08:47 | 33 | 0 | 0 26.08.2021, 08:47 | (PLX AI) – The Norwegian Competition Authority (“NCA”) issued a reasoned Statement of Objections against DNB's contemplated acquisition of Sbanken.The Statement of Objections is based on the NCA’s preliminary concerns related to possible effects on … (PLX AI) – The Norwegian Competition Authority (“NCA”) issued a reasoned Statement of Objections against DNB's contemplated acquisition of Sbanken.The Statement of Objections is based on the NCA’s preliminary concerns related to possible effects on … (PLX AI) – The Norwegian Competition Authority (“NCA”) issued a reasoned Statement of Objections against DNB's contemplated acquisition of Sbanken.

The Statement of Objections is based on the NCA’s preliminary concerns related to possible effects on competition caused by the acquisition in the market for fund distribution

DNB will now thoroughly examine the Statement of Objections and the NCA’s preliminary assessment of how the acquisition may affect competition in the market

The parties have until 16 September 2021 to reply to the Statement of Objections

The final deadline for the NCAs review will expire on 7 October 2021

The NCA may however at any stage close its investigation of the acquisition provided that it finds that the criteria for intervention is not met



