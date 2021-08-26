checkAd

DGAP-News Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 results showed strong revenue recovery from Covid-19 affected quarter last year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.08.2021, 09:00  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 results showed strong revenue recovery from Covid-19 affected quarter last year

26.08.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 results showed strong revenue recovery from Covid-19 affected quarter last year
 
- Total Q1 2021/22 revenue of €156.1 million, +81.7% above Q1 2020/21.
- Adj. EBIT of €25.8 million, a turnaround of €26.9 million against last year.
- Current trading conditions limit visibility.
 
Luxembourg, 26 August 2021 - Novem Group S.A. today published its first results as a stock-listed company, for the first quarter of its financial year 2021/22. For this April-June quarter, the company posted revenue growth of almost 82% year-on-year, an expected, strong recovery against the same period last year, which was affected globally by the Covid-19 pandemic. Novem's Adj. EBIT margin, one of its key performance metrics, also recovered strongly versus prior year, to 16.5%. Looking ahead, currently difficult trading conditions limit visibility.
 
Q1 2021/22 revenue rebounded strongly
 
First-quarter total revenue of €156.1 million exceeded the same quarter last year by +81.7%, driven by substantially higher volumes across all relevant platforms. With €143.5 million, revenue Series contributed more than 90% to this total. At constant currencies, growth would have been even higher, at just above 83%. The revenue share of the top-3 customers - Daimler, BMW and Audi - accounted for about 74%, down just over 3 percentage points relative to prior year. Tooling added €12.5 million to total revenue, well above prior year when, due to the pandemic, project work with the OEMs almost came to a halt.
Seite 1 von 4
Novem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 results showed strong revenue recovery from Covid-19 affected quarter last year DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 results showed strong revenue recovery from Covid-19 affected quarter last year 26.08.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG: Bundesregierung setzt auf Wasserstoff - ElringKlinger mit Brennstoffzellentochter ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Erhöhung des Angebotspreises und Verlängerung der Annahmefrist des ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric releases next generation ultra-fast, scalable optical communications terminal for satellite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Bezugspreisfestsetzung
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Mitteilung an die Inhaber der Pflichtwandelanleihe 2021/2022 (ISIN: ...
DGAP-News: EVN AG: Geschäftsverlauf in den ersten drei Quartalen des Geschäftsjahres 2020/21
DGAP-News: Norddeutsche Steingut AG: Geschäftsverlauf im ersten Halbjahr 2021 durch die Corona-Pandemie ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:00 UhrDGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 Ergebnis zeigt kräftige Umsatzerholung zum von Covid-19 betroffenen Vergleichsquartal 2020/21
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg startet Novem mit 'Buy' - Ziel 28 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
19.08.21DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Einladung zur Präsentation der Q1 2021/22 Ergebnisse am 26. August 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2021/22 results presentation on 26 August 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Novem Group S.A. (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs