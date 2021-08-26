DGAP-News Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 results showed strong revenue recovery from Covid-19 affected quarter last year
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
|Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 results showed strong revenue recovery from Covid-19 affected quarter last year
- Total Q1 2021/22 revenue of €156.1 million, +81.7% above Q1 2020/21.
- Adj. EBIT of €25.8 million, a turnaround of €26.9 million against last year.
- Current trading conditions limit visibility.
|Luxembourg, 26 August 2021 - Novem Group S.A. today published its first results as a stock-listed company, for the first quarter of its financial year 2021/22. For this April-June quarter, the company posted revenue growth of almost 82% year-on-year, an expected, strong recovery against the same period last year, which was affected globally by the Covid-19 pandemic. Novem's Adj. EBIT margin, one of its key performance metrics, also recovered strongly versus prior year, to 16.5%. Looking ahead, currently difficult trading conditions limit visibility.
Q1 2021/22 revenue rebounded strongly
First-quarter total revenue of €156.1 million exceeded the same quarter last year by +81.7%, driven by substantially higher volumes across all relevant platforms. With €143.5 million, revenue
Series contributed more than 90% to this total. At constant currencies, growth would have been even higher, at just above 83%. The revenue share of the top-3 customers - Daimler, BMW and Audi - accounted for about 74%, down just over 3 percentage points relative to prior year. Tooling added €12.5 million to total revenue, well
above prior year when, due to the pandemic, project work with the OEMs almost came to a halt.
