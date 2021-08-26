Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 results showed strong revenue recovery from Covid-19 affected quarter last year

First-quarter total revenue of €156.1 million exceeded the same quarter last year by +81.7%, driven by substantially higher volumes across all relevant platforms. With €143.5 million, revenue Series contributed more than 90% to this total. At constant currencies, growth would have been even higher, at just above 83%. The revenue share of the top-3 customers - Daimler, BMW and Audi - accounted for about 74%, down just over 3 percentage points relative to prior year. Tooling added €12.5 million to total revenue, well above prior year when, due to the pandemic, project work with the OEMs almost came to a halt. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4 Novem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







