checkAd

DGAP-News Asklepios Kliniken: Coronavirus pandemic still having an impact in H1 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.08.2021, 09:00  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Asklepios Kliniken / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Interim Report
Asklepios Kliniken: Coronavirus pandemic still having an impact in H1 2021

26.08.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Asklepios Kliniken: Coronavirus pandemic still having an impact in H1 2021

  • Consolidated revenue of EUR 2,526.4 million
  • Consolidated net income (EAT) of EUR 43.0 million
  • Capacity utilisation stabilised at 1,447,999 patients in total
  • Sustainable investment policy focused on digitalisation

Hamburg, 26 August 2021. Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA ended the first half of 2021 on a solid footing and is preparing the ground for a gradual return to normal hospital operations. Consolidated revenue and consolidated net income (EAT) held steady year-on-year, although the previous year's figures are comparable only to a limited extent due to the first-time consolidation of Rhön-Klinikum AG on 1 July 2020. Despite the slow resumption of normal operations, Asklepios is expecting the pandemic to be with the healthcare sector for a long time to come. Investment from own funds was maintained at a high level despite the challenging circumstances.

In the period from January to June 2021, the Asklepios hospitals treated a total of 1,447,999 patients (6M 2020: 1,084,287) at their healthcare facilities, with the increase mainly attributable to the acquisition of Rhön-Klinikum AG in the second half of 2020. At the same time, the hospitals are increasingly catching up on the backlog of elective treatments that were postponed because of the pandemic. The number of cost weights, including Rhön, came to 300,185 in the first half of 2021 (6M 2020: 205,879).

The Asklepios Group generated revenue of EUR 2,526.4 million in the first six months of 2021 (6M 2020: EUR 1,814.8 million). The year-on-year increase is due chiefly to the first-time consolidation of Rhön-Klinikum AG. Considered in isolation, the Asklepios hospitals reported revenue of EUR 1,861.5 million in the first half of 2021, equating to organic growth of around 2.6%. Consolidated revenue includes coronavirus compensation payments totalling EUR 209.6 million.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Asklepios Kliniken: Coronavirus pandemic still having an impact in H1 2021 DGAP-News: Asklepios Kliniken / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Interim Report Asklepios Kliniken: Coronavirus pandemic still having an impact in H1 2021 26.08.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG: Bundesregierung setzt auf Wasserstoff - ElringKlinger mit Brennstoffzellentochter ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Erhöhung des Angebotspreises und Verlängerung der Annahmefrist des ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric releases next generation ultra-fast, scalable optical communications terminal for satellite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Bezugspreisfestsetzung
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Mitteilung an die Inhaber der Pflichtwandelanleihe 2021/2022 (ISIN: ...
DGAP-News: EVN AG: Geschäftsverlauf in den ersten drei Quartalen des Geschäftsjahres 2020/21
DGAP-News: Norddeutsche Steingut AG: Geschäftsverlauf im ersten Halbjahr 2021 durch die Corona-Pandemie ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...