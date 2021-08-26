Asklepios Kliniken: Coronavirus pandemic still having an impact in H1 2021

Consolidated revenue of EUR 2,526.4 million

Consolidated net income (EAT) of EUR 43.0 million

Capacity utilisation stabilised at 1,447,999 patients in total

Sustainable investment policy focused on digitalisation

Hamburg, 26 August 2021. Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA ended the first half of 2021 on a solid footing and is preparing the ground for a gradual return to normal hospital operations. Consolidated revenue and consolidated net income (EAT) held steady year-on-year, although the previous year's figures are comparable only to a limited extent due to the first-time consolidation of Rhön-Klinikum AG on 1 July 2020. Despite the slow resumption of normal operations, Asklepios is expecting the pandemic to be with the healthcare sector for a long time to come. Investment from own funds was maintained at a high level despite the challenging circumstances.

In the period from January to June 2021, the Asklepios hospitals treated a total of 1,447,999 patients (6M 2020: 1,084,287) at their healthcare facilities, with the increase mainly attributable to the acquisition of Rhön-Klinikum AG in the second half of 2020. At the same time, the hospitals are increasingly catching up on the backlog of elective treatments that were postponed because of the pandemic. The number of cost weights, including Rhön, came to 300,185 in the first half of 2021 (6M 2020: 205,879).

The Asklepios Group generated revenue of EUR 2,526.4 million in the first six months of 2021 (6M 2020: EUR 1,814.8 million). The year-on-year increase is due chiefly to the first-time consolidation of Rhön-Klinikum AG. Considered in isolation, the Asklepios hospitals reported revenue of EUR 1,861.5 million in the first half of 2021, equating to organic growth of around 2.6%. Consolidated revenue includes coronavirus compensation payments totalling EUR 209.6 million.