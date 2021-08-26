AiAdvertising Names New Chief Product & Marketing Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiAdvertising, Inc. (AIAD), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that Kevin Myers will be appointed Chief Product & Marketing Officer and will lead the Company’s future development of SWARM. In addition to his appointment as CPMO, Mr. Myers will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

"I don’t think there is a better time or place for me to step in from my current Board Member role to take on a full-time position to further develop our SWARM AI Platform. SWARM represents everything I yearned for as a CMO in my career. By expertly deploying AI in unison with a client’s CRM, SWARM proves what works with every Ad dollar invested, thereby eliminating the waste associated with guessing, indecision, lack of insights, and the specific details that are attributable to sales and revenue,” said Kevin Myers.

Digital advertising now exceeds 50% of all advertising globally according to Dentsu Group and Zenith Media. Recent studies add to this that Artificial Intelligence will power explosive sales growth that is expected to have an annual impact of $5.9 trillion.* With this trend of continued growth in AI and digital advertising, it is paramount that businesses, and the agencies that serve them, implement AI solutions that take advantage of the promise this brings to predict outcomes while also measuring its performance and expected success.

“With our increased focus on improving upon our artificial intelligence platform SWARM, the entire Board agreed it was best for Mr. Myers to play a more active role in the evolution and future innovations we will bring to the market as a firm solely focused AI for Advertising and Marketing,” said Andrew Van Noy, CEO of AiAdvertising.

Mr. Van Noy concluded, “Mr. Myers is uniquely qualified to lead this effort from his extensive experience in software development and in holding both CMO & CIO roles for multiple brands. He holds a rare perspective that we feel will be advantageous in SWARM’s development into the future.”