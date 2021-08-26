Director/PDMR Dealing

checkAd

Thursday, August 26, 2021, SAINT HELIER, Jersey – CoinShares International Limited, (“the Company”) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, hereby makes public the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and/or persons closely related with them.

On Tuesday August 24 and Wednesday August 25, Mr. Daniel Masters, the Chairman of the Company, purchased 25,098 shares via open market purchases.

Name Holdings before transaction,
(no. of shares) 		Transaction,
(no. of shares) 		Holdings after transaction,
(no. of shares)
Mr. Daniel Masters
(Purchase) 		15,133,015 25,098 15,158,113

 

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing over US$4 billion of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

 

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations – Jay Morakis | +1 646 859 5951 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

 

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00am BST on Thursday, August 26, 2021.





