SSG publishes Q3 FY20/21 report and provides financial guidance for FY20/21

SSG delivered good performance in Q3 with revenue up to DKK 225.6m vs. DKK 200.0m last year and EBITDA (before IFRS 16 reclassification) at DKK 14.7m vs. DKK 10.3m last year. Key drivers are generally higher volume, good operational performance, and strong performance in adjacent services.

DKK'000 Q3 ‘20/21 YTD ‘20/21 LTM Q3 ‘20/21 Revenue 225.6 669.8 882.3 EBITDA 26.5 76.1 103.0 EBITDA, % 12% 11% 12% Operating profit, EBIT 1.5 1.7 0.9 EBIT, % 1% 0% 0% Operating cash flow 47.1 62.8 54.9 Net debt 488.1 488.1 488.1 - of which lease liabilities 138.6 138.6 138.6 Leverage 4.7x 4.7x 4.7x Note: IFRS financials

Financial guidance

SSG has been operating at full capacity with a strong order book following an uplift in market activity in July due to cloudburst in Denmark. The Company provides guidance for its financial year ending in September 2021, expecting revenue to increase to approximately DKK 914m and EBITDA to DKK 118-120m.

Financial outlook

DKK’000



LTM Q3 ‘20/21

Actual LTM July 2021

Actual FY 20/21

Forecast Revenue 882.3 899.5 914 EBITDA 103.0 110.8 118-120 Alternative Performance Measures Adj. EBITDA (excl. IFRS 16 impact) 54.9 62.7 70-72

For further information, please see the Q3 interim report.

