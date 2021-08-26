checkAd

SSG publishes Q3 FY20/21 report and provides financial guidance for FY20/21

26.08.2021   

SSG publishes Q3 FY20/21 report and provides financial guidance for FY20/21

SSG delivered good performance in Q3 with revenue up to DKK 225.6m vs. DKK 200.0m last year and EBITDA (before IFRS 16 reclassification) at DKK 14.7m vs. DKK 10.3m last year. Key drivers are generally higher volume, good operational performance, and strong performance in adjacent services.

Key financials

DKK'000 Q3 20/21 YTD 20/21 LTM Q3 ‘20/21
Revenue 225.6 669.8 882.3
EBITDA 26.5 76.1 103.0
EBITDA, % 12% 11% 12%
Operating profit, EBIT 1.5 1.7 0.9
EBIT, % 1% 0% 0%
Operating cash flow 47.1 62.8 54.9
Net debt 488.1 488.1 488.1
- of which lease liabilities 138.6 138.6 138.6
Leverage 4.7x 4.7x 4.7x
Note: IFRS financials      

Financial guidance

SSG has been operating at full capacity with a strong order book following an uplift in market activity in July due to cloudburst in Denmark. The Company provides guidance for its financial year ending in September 2021, expecting revenue to increase to approximately DKK 914m and EBITDA to DKK 118-120m.

Financial outlook

DKK’000 

 LTM Q3 20/21
Actual 		LTM July 2021
Actual 		FY 20/21
Forecast
Revenue 882.3 899.5 914
EBITDA 103.0 110.8 118-120
Alternative Performance Measures      
Adj. EBITDA (excl. IFRS 16 impact) 54.9 62.7 70-72

For further information, please see the Q3 interim report.

For additional questions, please contact:

CEO Carsten Fensholt, e-mail Carsten.Fensholt@ssg.dk, or Group CFO Pernille Damm, e-mail Pernille.d.Nielsen@ssg.dk.

This is information that SSG BidCo A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9:00 CET, on 25 August 2021.





