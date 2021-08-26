checkAd

PETRI PERTTULA APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS FINLAND OF HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 09:00  |  26   |   |   

Honkarakenne Oyj - Stock Exchange Release - Changes in management

PETRI PERTTULA APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS FINLAND OF HONKARAKENNE OYJ

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release August 26, 2021 at 10:00 EET

Petri Perttula (M.Sc. Tech) has been appointed as Vice President – Operations Finland.
He will also become a member of the Group Management Team.

Petri Perttula is currently the Director, New Business Development at Stora Enso Wood Products Oy Ltd.

Petri Perttula will take up the position of Vice President – Operations Finland on October 1, 2021.

“I warmly welcome Petri to Honka. The importance of Finland in our company's business is significant for both consumer and project business. The detached house and leisure housing business with its construction services requires strong professional management, from which Petri has gained experience in various management positions at Stora Enso, Rautaruukki and Rannila Steel for several years. I look forward to Petri's contribution to developing and growing our business in Finland.” says Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO of Honkarakenne Oyj.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen
President and CEO

Further information:
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne supplies high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings. Its buildings are made from Finnish solid wood under the Honka brand. The company has delivered over 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. We manufacture our home packages in Finland, at our own factory located in Karstula. In 2020, Honkarakenne Group’s consolidated net sales totalled EUR 52.9 million, of which exports accounted for 30%. www.honka.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PETRI PERTTULA APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS FINLAND OF HONKARAKENNE OYJ Honkarakenne Oyj - Stock Exchange Release - Changes in management PETRI PERTTULA APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS FINLAND OF HONKARAKENNE OYJ HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release August 26, 2021 at 10:00 EET Petri …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Cassava Sciences Responds to Allegations
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Glenfiddich spearheads the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) for its whisky delivery
Gold’n Futures Closes C$2.2 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement Led by Canaccord ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...