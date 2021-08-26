PETRI PERTTULA APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS FINLAND OF HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Petri Perttula (M.Sc. Tech) has been appointed as Vice President – Operations Finland.

He will also become a member of the Group Management Team.

Petri Perttula is currently the Director, New Business Development at Stora Enso Wood Products Oy Ltd.

Petri Perttula will take up the position of Vice President – Operations Finland on October 1, 2021.

“I warmly welcome Petri to Honka. The importance of Finland in our company's business is significant for both consumer and project business. The detached house and leisure housing business with its construction services requires strong professional management, from which Petri has gained experience in various management positions at Stora Enso, Rautaruukki and Rannila Steel for several years. I look forward to Petri's contribution to developing and growing our business in Finland.” says Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO of Honkarakenne Oyj.

Honkarakenne supplies high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings. Its buildings are made from Finnish solid wood under the Honka brand. The company has delivered over 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. We manufacture our home packages in Finland, at our own factory located in Karstula. In 2020, Honkarakenne Group’s consolidated net sales totalled EUR 52.9 million, of which exports accounted for 30%. www.honka.com