SSG BidCo A/S is contemplating an acquisition in Sweden

SSG BidCo A/S (“SSG” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce that the company has entered exclusive discussions and has signed a letter of intent for the acquisition of a Swedish damage control company, which generated ca. SEK 6 million in EBITDA in 2020. As announced on August 20, 2021, proceeds from subsequent bonds of EUR 2.1 million may be used to partially finance the acquisition, should it materialise.



For further information, please contact: