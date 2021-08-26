Lauritz.com Group A/S – Interim report January – June 2021

In the second quarter of 2021 the business of Lauritz.com group continued the growth shown since July 2020. For the second quarter the Auction Turnover growth is 11 percent compared to last year for the continuing business.

The reduced level of Covid-19 restrictions has let to a slowdown in the growth in June and July compared to the growth seen in Q1 2021 and the second half of 2020. In August growth is picking up again and we expect to see growth also in the coming quarters, although as previously expected at a lower level than in the last 3 quarters.

The M&A process has been finalised in May 2021 with a sale of Stockholms Auktionsverk, the auction house in Karlstad Hammarö and 3 auction houses in Germany.

Following the sale, the group is now fully focussed on the development of the Lauritz brand internationally.

Development in EBITDA

Auction Turnover and Revenue for the continuing business has grown by 16 percent compared to the first half of 2020, whereas operating cost has increased by 7 percent.

EBITDA in the first half of 2020 increased by DKK 4.5m for the continuing business to DKK -2.7m (-7.2m).

Net cash flow for the continuing business is DKK -6.1m (-0.8m). The change is mainly driven by the improvement in EBITDA and changes in working capital items.

Future organization

To bring Lauritz.com to the next level as to turnover and earnings on shorter and longer terms, including expected roll out of new business areas, a future central management team has been defined. The new Country Manager Denmark and the new CTO onboarded during the first half of 2021 and a new CMO is planned to join in Q4.

Commercial initiatives

Our continued focus on sales management, business control and execution both internally in the headquarter and in all auction houses is showing results.

The comprehensive optimization process that all auction houses have gone through in terms of logistics and handling of the auction supply chain, has released resources for intensified sales activities focusing on the local evaluation and sourcing of items for auction.

In terms of marketing activities, we are continuously intensifying our digital foot print, showing positive effects and strengthening our position within international, national and local communities interested in selling and buying sustainable vintage items of high quality within art, design and collectables.