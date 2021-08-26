checkAd

Relay Develops Home and Small Business Mobile Testing Solution

  • Mobile Testing app and Pharmatrac device allow Small & Medium Businesses (SMB) and families to utilize Fionet technology for enhanced-compliance COVID-19 testing
  • Addition of the device and mobile app completes universal Fionet testing platform
    • Fionet high throughput solution provides high efficiency testing for travel and entertainment, etc.
    • Fionet home/SMB platform is ideal for families and workplaces looking for enhanced compliance testing
    • Mobile app solutions for self-screening
  • Solution utilizes machine vision and AI functionality of Pharmatrac to allow for improved testing compliance and quality in moderate throughput settings
  • Platform has universal design to process current and future compliant lateral flow RDT tests
  • The home/SMB device is being designed to retail below $150 CAD, which includes access to additional telemedicine applications

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, FSE: EIY2) is pleased to report on the development of a new home and small business testing system based on the Company’s Pharmatrac platform. The universal device and mobile app allow for use of lateral flow diagnostic kits, including COVID-19 antigen and antibody tests.

The new mobile application and device shares the intellectual property and technology synergies between Relay’s medication management device, Pharmatrac, and FRR’s rapid testing and tracking platform, Fionet, which has recently been deployed in a wide variety of settings including Airports1, Sporting Events2, and with USAID to 144 remote locations in Africa.3

“The dynamics of testing evolves each day and we are designing solutions to evolve in tandem with them. The Fionet platform has been proven in the field and we are now pleased to expand the functionality for the SMB and home markets,” said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp. “The future is in safe, convenient, affordable and compliant testing - and we are well positioned to be part of it.”

The Company is now involved in discussions and early-stage engagements with potential strategic partners while continuing product development, conducting demos, small pilots, and internal trials to refine custom applications specific to industry and regional integrations.

FRR introduces home testing capabilities based on Pharmatrac Technology

Relay brings together the capabilities of its medication management device, Pharmatrac, with FRR’s Fionet cloud-based rapid testing and tracking platform to introduce an inexpensive and user-friendly home, small business, and community testing system accessible by mobile app or Pharmatrac device.

